VHSL Football Playoff Rankings - March 23

VHSL football playoff rankings as of Tuesday, March 23.
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Note: The top four teams in each region qualify for the playoffs during the 2021 spring season.

Region 5D

4. Harrisonburg (1-1 Overall, 1-1 Valley District)

Region 3C

3. Turner Ashby (4-0 Overall, 2-0 Valley District)

----------

8. Wilson Memorial (2-2 Overall, 1-2 Shenandoah District)

9. Broadway (2-1 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)

11. Fort Defiance (1-3 Overall, 1-2 Shenandoah District)

12. Waynesboro (1-3 Overall, 0-2 Valley District)

13. Spotswood (1-3 Overall, 0-2 Valley District)

Region 2B

1. Stuarts Draft (4-0 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District)

t2. Page County (3-0 Overall, 2-0 Bull Run District)

4. Strasburg (3-1 Overall, 3-0 Bull Run District)

----------

5. Buffalo Gap (2-2 Overall, 1-2 Shenandoah District)

6. Luray (2-2 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)

7. Staunton (1-3 Overall, 0-3 Shenandoah District)

8. East Rockingham (0-6 Overall, 0-0 Bull Run District)

t9. Stonewall Jackson (0-4 Overall, 0-4 Bull Run District)

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (4-0 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District)

To see the full VHSL football playoff rankings, click here.

