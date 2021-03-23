VHSL Football Playoff Rankings - March 23
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VHSL football playoff rankings as of Tuesday, March 23.
Note: The top four teams in each region qualify for the playoffs during the 2021 spring season.
Region 5D
4. Harrisonburg (1-1 Overall, 1-1 Valley District)
Region 3C
3. Turner Ashby (4-0 Overall, 2-0 Valley District)
----------
8. Wilson Memorial (2-2 Overall, 1-2 Shenandoah District)
9. Broadway (2-1 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)
11. Fort Defiance (1-3 Overall, 1-2 Shenandoah District)
12. Waynesboro (1-3 Overall, 0-2 Valley District)
13. Spotswood (1-3 Overall, 0-2 Valley District)
Region 2B
1. Stuarts Draft (4-0 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District)
t2. Page County (3-0 Overall, 2-0 Bull Run District)
4. Strasburg (3-1 Overall, 3-0 Bull Run District)
----------
5. Buffalo Gap (2-2 Overall, 1-2 Shenandoah District)
6. Luray (2-2 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)
7. Staunton (1-3 Overall, 0-3 Shenandoah District)
8. East Rockingham (0-6 Overall, 0-0 Bull Run District)
t9. Stonewall Jackson (0-4 Overall, 0-4 Bull Run District)
Region 1B
1. Riverheads (4-0 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District)
