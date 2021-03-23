Advertisement

VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.

Virginia State Police.
Virginia State Police.(NBC29)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened in Rockingham County on Monday night, March 22.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred at 9:50 p.m. on Route 11 (North Valley Pike) near Route 720 (Smithland Road).

Officials say a 1999 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Route 11 when it crossed a center line and collided head-on with a southbound 2014 Toyota Rav-4.

According to VSP, the driver of the Corolla, a 31-year-old male of Harrisonburg, suffered serious injuries and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

VSP reports the driver of the Rav-4, a 41-year-old female of Harrisonburg, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. She was also wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

