Waynesboro ends long losing streak

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro High School football team has ended a long losing streak.

The Little Giants defeated East Rockingham, 20-7, this past Friday in Elkton. It marked Waynesboro’s first victory since a 35-7 win over Fort Defiance on October 27, 2017.

“We walk around in the hallways, you hear all the people talking. Like ‘Oh they are not going to win, they’re not going to win’,” said Waynesboro senior quarterback Michael Smith. “Finally winning, it’s just a huge burden lifted off our shoulders. It feels so good.”

Waynesboro had lost 24 straight games and even had to forfeit a contest in 2019 due to lack of available players. But there’s now a renewed sense of optimism within the program, which is led by first-year head coach Brandon Jarvis.

“We’ve got a few seniors that played every year they have been here and they never won a varsity game,” said Jarvis. “So to see the look and the smiles on their faces after the game Friday night will definitely be something I remember for a while.”

Aside from the recent win over East Rockingham, Waynesboro has proven to be a competitive team during the VHSL spring season. The Little Giants first turned heads after competing hard in a 6-0 loss at Harrisonburg, a Class 5 playoff contender, on March 5.

“We haven’t really won too much around here so whenever we did win it felt really good and I feel like now, everybody has hope for Waynesboro,” said Waynesboro junior wide receiver Te’Shawn Gamble.

Waynesboro (1-3 Overall, 0-2 Valley District) is scheduled to host Turner Ashby Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

