Advertisement

Augusta County farmer says farmers have always been essential workers

By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Farmers in Virginia are deemed essential workers and are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines under Phase 1b.

“Workers on farms, ranches and other production agriculture work sites are considered critical infrastructure workers within the Food and Agriculture Sector,” the CDC states on their website.

“If you don’t have farmers, then you don’t have food. If food is an essential part of life, which it is, then for sure farmers are a part of that essential work,” Charlie Drumheller said.

Drumheller and his wife own a cattle operation called Bellevue Farm in Swoope, Augusta County.

“I was raised on the farm, so I’ve been involved with the farm pretty much all my life,” Drumheller said.

Drumheller says the pandemic has restricted them more so off the farm than on.

“Still have to feed the cattle, still have to do everything we have ever had to do before the pandemic,” Drumheller said. “On the farm, nothing really has changed other than the fact you are a little more restricted as far as going to get feed or supplies or things of that nature.”

Farmers became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine when the health department moved into Phase 1b.

“It is just a part of a good immune system I think,” Drumheller said.

He and his wife have been vaccinated for the virus.

“We have to maintain our bodies and maintain our health just like we do with the cattle. Whatever we can do to maintain that, that is what we are going to try to do,” Drumheller added.

To pre-register for your COVID vaccine, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball captured on security camera
Fireball spotted over the area Sunday night
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming restriction changes.
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming changes in COVID-19 restrictions
Lambert attended the Trump Rally on Jan.6 and said he turned around when he saw people begin to...
Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Gov. Northam COVID-19 briefing: things are going well, some restrictions will be eased starting April 1

Latest News

Shenandoah County Schools superintendent Mark Johnston said a proposed funding from the county...
Superintendent: Proposed funding cuts from Shenandoah County could impact schools
“What we want to do is think toward the future and try to find vaccines in the future that may...
UVA and Virginia Tech team up to test COVID-19 vaccine in pigs
Salvation Army Family Service Center and Emergency Shelter
“They become family” | Salvation Army Harrisonburg reports death of shelter resident
Teacher presents plan for new Montessori school
Teacher presents plan for new Montessori School
Augusta County farmer says farmers have always been essential workers
Augusta County farmer says farmers have always been essential workers