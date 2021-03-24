Augusta County farmer says farmers have always been essential workers

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Farmers in Virginia are deemed essential workers and are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines under Phase 1b.

“Workers on farms, ranches and other production agriculture work sites are considered critical infrastructure workers within the Food and Agriculture Sector,” the CDC states on their website.

“If you don’t have farmers, then you don’t have food. If food is an essential part of life, which it is, then for sure farmers are a part of that essential work,” Charlie Drumheller said.

Drumheller and his wife own a cattle operation called Bellevue Farm in Swoope, Augusta County.

“I was raised on the farm, so I’ve been involved with the farm pretty much all my life,” Drumheller said.

Drumheller says the pandemic has restricted them more so off the farm than on.

“Still have to feed the cattle, still have to do everything we have ever had to do before the pandemic,” Drumheller said. “On the farm, nothing really has changed other than the fact you are a little more restricted as far as going to get feed or supplies or things of that nature.”

Farmers became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine when the health department moved into Phase 1b.

“It is just a part of a good immune system I think,” Drumheller said.

He and his wife have been vaccinated for the virus.

“We have to maintain our bodies and maintain our health just like we do with the cattle. Whatever we can do to maintain that, that is what we are going to try to do,” Drumheller added.

