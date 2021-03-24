Advertisement

Augusta County Public School recieves two new electric school buses

By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta County Public School students will be riding into the future with two new electric school buses.

The buses come to the county through a program with Dominion Energy. The company is working to get 50 electric buses on the road statewide.

Dominion says electric buses improve air quality and greatly reduce greenhouse gases by replacing normal diesel buses.

Director of ACPS Transportation Terry LaFon says the buses will help the students and the environment.

“Buses are perhaps the safest mode of transportation for students however they are not very healthy in regards to emissions. There are very little emissions with these buses and also these buses are equipped with seatbelts,” Lafon explained.

LaFon says the buses will also help cut down on cost.

“These buses are going to save us maintenance because there are fewer parts with these buses and also fuel costs so both of those are going to huge saving for the county,” LaFon added.

Each seat of the bus is equipped with a seatbelt and no gas is needed.

