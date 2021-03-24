Advertisement

Bill aims to fix unemployment issues laid bare by pandemic

This Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo shows Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam at the Governor's...
This Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo shows Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam at the Governor's Mansion in Richmond, Va. A bill that recently passed the Democrat-controlled General Assembly aims to fix several issues with Virginia's unemployment system that were laid bare by the pandemic.(Steve Helber | (AP Photo/Steve Helber))
By Sarah Rankin and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill that recently passed the Democrat-controlled General Assembly aims to fix several issues with Virginia’s unemployment system that were laid bare by the pandemic.

The measure would essentially codify an executive directive Gov. Ralph Northam made in December that said if someone is determined initially eligible for benefits, they won’t have those benefits cut off before they have a chance to have their case decided. Over the past year, many people found themselves inexplicably waiting months for adjudication hearings.

The measure would also provide an estimated $18 million in forgiveness for benefit overpayments that were not the fault of the recipient.

