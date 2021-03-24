Bridgewater Police Department prepares for a new headquarters space

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Renovations are currently underway in the Bridgewater’s Community Center, to give the town’s police department a new and improved headquarter space.

“We’ve been in this building about 23 years,” said BPD Chief Joseph Simmons. “We started with about six officers and now we’re up to nine.”

Currently, the Police Department is working out of a small office on one side of the Community Center.

“The old police headquarters was incredibly cramped, incredibly inefficient and uncomfortable,” said Town Manager, Jay Litten.

On the other side of the building, the Bridgewater Council Chambers used to hold a space. But, by moving council meetings to the Sipe Center down the road, that space was freed up for the police department.

Litten says the idea of this shift has been in the works for a few years now, and it was important to them to keep the police in the Community Center. So, under a $50,000 renovation budget, the new headquarters will have a conference room, a small locker room, a patrol area, much needed storage space, a sergeant’s office, and an office for the Chief.

“We can’t wait until the remodeling’s done, and we’re anxiously awaiting the date they tell us we can move in,” Chief Simmons said.

Litten says the project is being done primarily under the town’s own workers, so staying within the budget is not a problem. He says, the hope is to have the department settled in no later than May.

