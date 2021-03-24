Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dan Lambert owns Dye Happy in Harrisonburg and for the past three years has been known as Tie Dye Dan, at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market.

Back in January, WHSV interviewed Lambert after he attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C on Jan. 6.

Lambert told WHSV at the time he was only there to practice his First Amendment right but when he saw crowds begin to move in on the United States Capitol, he said he went the other way and did not want any part in it.

He said he has continued to receive criticism for being at the rally that day and over the last several weeks was approached by the FBI.

“Yeah, I was contacted by someone in the Federal Bureau of Investigations,” Lambert said. “I’ve just been berated and railroaded and all sorts of pretty crappy things.”

He said an agent met with him to question what he was doing in Washington on Jan. 6 and later determined Lambert was not involved in the eventual riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Lambert said one of the biggest gut-punches was a Facebook post written by the Harrisonburg Farmers Market regarding its neutrality.

“I hadn’t seen it until you called me to ask me if that Facebook post was about me, so when I saw it I was totally shocked,” Lambert said.

The original post which has since been edited read in part:

“ For a long time, we thought that neutrality was the best way to encourage community collaboration and discourse. However, after the incident at the Capitol Building last week, and a former vendor’s involvement, we realize neutrality is an approach of the past.”

Lambert said he felt the post was targeting him and when he went to reapply last month to be a vendor for 2021, he was denied.

“I had to follow up and ask, ‘Hey, what’s going on here?’ and that’s when they told me they decided not to accept my application,” Lambert said.

WHSV did reach out to HFM who said the reason behind the rejection was not due to political beliefs but because Lambert did not follow proper COVID-19 guidelines during the 2020 season.

Dan Lambert, or Tie Dye Dan, was a vendor at the Harrisonburg Farmer’s Market (HFM) until he left late in 2020 to sell elsewhere. HFM policy is that all vendors must re-apply annually. Dan re-applied in February for a booth at the 2021 farmer’s market. His application was denied because of his non-compliance with HFM rules at the 2020 market, particularly our policy on face masks. He was reminded to comply with the mask policy several times in 2020 but kept trying to get around the policy. We are a small organization with minimal staff and budget, and our members need to be willing to comply with our policies and state regulations without constant supervision. Not all applicants who apply are accepted, and while other applicants were also turned down this year for non-adherence to HFM policies, Dan is the only one who responded by threatening to alert the media if we didn’t change our decision. His application was treated the same as that of any other vendor who was noncompliant with market rules. The political view of market applicants does not factor into whether we accept them; their willingness to adhere to market rules does.

However, Lambert claims he only received one written warning from the HFM back in November for not wearing a mask on Oct. 31 and was under the impression the guidance was on a three-strikes and you’re out rule.

“Honestly, I’m just very upset because I’m a long-term vendor. I’ve been doing it for three-plus years now and I’m a valued member of the community,” Lambert said. “But they just black-listed me over false claims.”

Lambert said he felt it was odd that if he was rejected for his actions that happened during the fall, that a post was made in January identifying him as a former vendor. He also said when he applied in February, he would have a chance to speak with the board on his actions but it never happened.

Lambert said this spring he will be selling his shirts at JMU’s Farmers Market, online, and at Walter Street Vintage and Bohemian until possibly moving out of the area sometime this summer.

Dan said this is the one written warning he received. (WHSV)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.