JMU announces plans for in-person Fall 2021 semester

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — In a letter to the students and community of James Madison University (JMU), President Jonathan Alger announced the university’s plans to hold the Fall 2021 semester in-person.

The letter says given the trends of declines in positivity rates and increases in the availability and distribution of vaccines, the university also anticipates restrictions for public gatherings and physical distancing will gradually continue to be lifted.

The letter says students can choose from classes being planned for the fall when registration begins on April 19. The letter says based on the latest health and safety information, no changes in the class delivery mode or location shown at the time of registration and the state of the fall semester are anticipated.

While the university hopes for “more of a pre-pandemic classroom and campus experience,” Alger says in the letter the university fully anticipates health precautions, such as isolation space and testing, to remain in place for the fall semester.

To read the full letter from JMU, click here.

