Liberty University plans return to normal operations this fall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - Liberty University President Jerry Prevo has announced the university plans to open the Fall 2021 semester with a return to normal campus operations.

The announcement follows months of schedule adjustments, including virtual classes, because of COVID-related crowd guidances and restrictions.

“As our leadership teams plan for the 2021-22 academic year, we want to share some joyful news: Liberty plans for a return to normal operation, as things were pre-pandemic,” Prevo said. “With national and state data showing suppression of the spread of the virus, we are encouraged, foremost, that our prayers are being answered. If the data continues on this positive trajectory, and as local and state guidelines continue to be lifted, our campus will welcome students back in the fall — and we will do so without restrictions.”

He said health and safety will remain a primary concern.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to keep the health and safety of our students and the entire campus community a priority. We have a solid, dedicated team whose job is to make sure our students have all the resources they need to thrive in their educational pursuits, and that includes a safe learning environment. Even when the current protocols are no longer in place, we will still be encouraging the campus community to form healthy habits and look out for the health and safety of others.”

Prevo said Liberty would continue to inform the campus community of any COVID-19-related news in the coming months.

Residential classes are set to begin on Aug. 23. (View the full 2021-22 academic calendar.)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.