Martin’s Food employees donate time and hams to BRAFB

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Employees of Martin’s Food grocery stores lent a hand to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona Wednesday, March 24.

Fourteen employees volunteered their time over the course of the day to help fill boxes of food for distribution into the community.

Martin’s Food also donated 250 hams to the BRFB ahead of the Easter holiday.

“It’s a great feeling for us to be able to give back,” Jayme Brafford, store manager Martin’s Food of Waynesboro, said.

Martin’s Food says it has donated over 300,000 pounds of food to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank over the last year.

