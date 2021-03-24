Mercy House to recieve $200,000 from Virginia Housing Trust

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam awarded more than $6 million to supportive housing organizations across the commonwealth.

“Housing affordability continues to be a challenge nationwide and the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us in very stark terms how too many families are at risk of losing their homes,” Northam said in a press release.

Amounts vary from organizations. In the Shenandoah Valley, Mercy House will receive $200,000.

Mercy House is a non-profit organization that specializes in families with dependent children and provides housing opportunities and assistance.

“The reward we are receiving from the housing trust fund this year is actually double the funding we have received in previous years. It goes directly to support our Rapid Rehousing Program,” Shannon Porter, the executive director of Mercy House explained.

The Rapid Rehousing Program helps those who are experiencing homelessness maintain permanent housing.

“It actually allows us to help pay security deposits and rents to get people that have been locked out of housing back into housing. It’s a very big thing for us we try to be very good stewards of those resources,” Porter added.

