More incredible video of Iceland volcano eruption

Fagradalsfjall, Iceland (CNN) - Lava continues to spew from the Geldingadalur volcano, which began erupting on March 19th.

The Geldingadular volcano has been sitting dormant for 6,000 years and it won’t stop spewing red lava!

The volcano is located near the capital city of Reykjavik, Iceland. The volcano erupted following weeks of increased seismic activity on the peninsula where it’s located.

An estimated 400 earthquakes were detected in the region last Thursday alone!

The good news is officials say the overall threat level remains low.

