Nearly $1 million in pothole patching already finished across W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Highways says they have spent nearly $1 million in patching potholes this spring.
According to DOH, road crews have spent 18,185 hours, $988,214 dollars, and used 3,769 tons of asphalt since the end of February, when plants began to reopen.
As each asphalt plant opens around the state, crews go and fill trucks and mill and fill the potholes.
Seven out of ten asphalt plants have already opened. The crews have to depend on the availability of asphalt within approximately an hours’ drive in order to patch. Districts with no asphalt plants currently open are continuing to move forward with other parts of their core maintenance plans.
So far, patching totals by district are as following:
District 1
Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties
Total tons: 1,301.59
Man hours: 5,616
Total cost: $316,143
District 2
Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties
Total tons: 955.15
Man hours: 4,981.25
Total cost: $263,264
District 4
Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties
Total tons: 451.18
Man hours: 2,685
Total cost: $127,684
District 7
Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster counties
Total tons: 258.09
Man hours: 847
Total cost: $49,070
District 8
Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties
Total tons: 149.95
Man hours: 804.50
Total cost: $42,682
District 9
Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties
Total tons: 441.50
Man hours: 2,301.50
Total cost: $137,257
District 10
McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties
Total tons: 211.80
Man hours: 949.50
Total cost: $52,147
