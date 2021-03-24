Police: 20 people arrested for soliciting sex from minors online, social media in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say 20 people were arrested during a two-day operation for soliciting sex from minors online and through social media platforms.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Special Victims Detectives, the suspects arranged to meet with people they believed to be underage at a location to have sexual relations. Once the suspects came to the location, they were met and arrested by police.

Police say the following suspects were arrested and charged:

Larry A. Brown, 40, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Joseph R. Ruffin, 51, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Jeffrey S. Harrell, 43, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

William M. Rhea, 28, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Gregorio Q. Curuchich, 27, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

James G. Bower III, 56, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Jonathan Ortiz Vitervo, 19, felony solicitation of prostitution

Michael K. Rawlings Jr., 38, felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon and firearm violation after involuntary commitment

Brian P. McTamaney, 38, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Sandeep K. Kichannagari, 30, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Jose Sanchez-Morales, 45, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Darryl D. Smith, 43, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Henry L. Raynor, 35, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

William A. Mustain, 68, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Luis A. Aguillon, 31, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Anthony B. Green, 32, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Abdul N. Ahmadi, 37, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Leonardo S. Salmaron, 30, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Keith M. Fletcher, 30, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Julian A. Jackson, 31, felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon (third offense), distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.