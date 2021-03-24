Police: 20 people arrested for soliciting sex from minors online, social media in Chesterfield
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say 20 people were arrested during a two-day operation for soliciting sex from minors online and through social media platforms.
According to the Chesterfield County Police Special Victims Detectives, the suspects arranged to meet with people they believed to be underage at a location to have sexual relations. Once the suspects came to the location, they were met and arrested by police.
Police say the following suspects were arrested and charged:
- Larry A. Brown, 40, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- Joseph R. Ruffin, 51, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- Jeffrey S. Harrell, 43, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- William M. Rhea, 28, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- Gregorio Q. Curuchich, 27, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- James G. Bower III, 56, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- Jonathan Ortiz Vitervo, 19, felony solicitation of prostitution
- Michael K. Rawlings Jr., 38, felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon and firearm violation after involuntary commitment
- Brian P. McTamaney, 38, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- Sandeep K. Kichannagari, 30, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- Jose Sanchez-Morales, 45, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- Darryl D. Smith, 43, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- Henry L. Raynor, 35, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- William A. Mustain, 68, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- Luis A. Aguillon, 31, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- Anthony B. Green, 32, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- Abdul N. Ahmadi, 37, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- Leonardo S. Salmaron, 30, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- Keith M. Fletcher, 30, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
- Julian A. Jackson, 31, felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon (third offense), distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice
