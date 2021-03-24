Advertisement

Police: 20 people arrested for soliciting sex from minors online, social media in Chesterfield

All men arrested are pictured alphabetically right to left, top to bottom.
All men arrested are pictured alphabetically right to left, top to bottom.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say 20 people were arrested during a two-day operation for soliciting sex from minors online and through social media platforms.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Special Victims Detectives, the suspects arranged to meet with people they believed to be underage at a location to have sexual relations. Once the suspects came to the location, they were met and arrested by police.

Police say the following suspects were arrested and charged:

  • Larry A. Brown, 40, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Joseph R. Ruffin, 51, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Jeffrey S. Harrell, 43, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • William M. Rhea, 28, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Gregorio Q. Curuchich, 27, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • James G. Bower III, 56, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Jonathan Ortiz Vitervo, 19, felony solicitation of prostitution
  • Michael K. Rawlings Jr., 38, felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon and firearm violation after involuntary commitment
  • Brian P. McTamaney, 38, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Sandeep K. Kichannagari, 30, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Jose Sanchez-Morales, 45, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Darryl D. Smith, 43, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Henry L. Raynor, 35, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • William A. Mustain, 68, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Luis A. Aguillon, 31, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Anthony B. Green, 32, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Abdul N. Ahmadi, 37, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Leonardo S. Salmaron, 30, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Keith M. Fletcher, 30, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution
  • Julian A. Jackson, 31, felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon (third offense), distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball captured on security camera
Fireball spotted over the area Sunday night
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming restriction changes.
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming changes in COVID-19 restrictions
Lambert attended the Trump Rally on Jan.6 and said he turned around when he saw people begin to...
Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Gov. Northam COVID-19 briefing: things are going well, some restrictions will be eased starting April 1

Latest News

This Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo shows Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam at the Governor's...
Bill aims to fix unemployment issues laid bare by pandemic
I-81 NB traffic crash
UPDATE: I-81 reopens in Shenandoah, Frederick Co. following diesel spill
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor makes announcements regarding color code map, summer camps and live music events
Waynesboro High School Key Club holding annual ‘Pennies for Patients’ fundraiser