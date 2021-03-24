Resident of Salvation Army of Harrisonburg Emergency Shelter dies overnight

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Salvation Army reported the death of a shelter resident at the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg Family Services and Emergency Shelter.

A press release from the Salvation Army says the shelter resident died sometime during the night of Tuesday, March 23, or the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 24.

“We do not yet know the circumstances surrounding this tragic loss of life, but we will be praying for their family in their time of grief and extend our condolences,” said Captain Harold Gitau, commanding officer at the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg, in the press release.

The shelter serves single men and women, as well as families and children, who are in need of help during a time of crisis.

The Salvation Army did not provide further details. Stay with WHSV for updates.

