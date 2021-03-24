Advertisement

Sentara RMH opens heart failure clinic

Sentara RMH.
Sentara RMH.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Sentara RMH announced the opening of a specialty clinic to manage patients with heart failure on Wednesday.

Patients recently discharged from the hospital with cardiac issues are being seen in the Heart Failure Clinic, Sentara RMH says.

“Our goal is to reduce hospital readmissions and improve outcomes for these patients,” said Brad Rash, medical director for Sentara Cardiology Specialists and for the Heart Failure Clinic in a press release from Sentara RMH. “We plan to achieve our goal by seeing patients within 3 to 7 days after discharge. This close follow-up will allow for timely assessment of patients’ medical therapy and diuretic adjustments, and will enable us to connect patients who need it to specialized cardiology care, such as electrophysiology to correct heart rhythm problems.”

Sentara says discharged patients do not need to do anything to be seen at the clinic. They are identified for referral by their inpatient physician of the inpatient heart failure nurse navigator.

