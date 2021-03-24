Sentara RMH opens new Heart Failure Clinic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Sentara RMH opened its new Heart Failure Clinic this month with hopes to improve patient outcomes and keep people from coming back to the hospital.

Congestive heart failure is one of the most common reasons people are admitted and then re-admitted to the hospital, according to Sentara RMH.

To reduce that number, Sentara RMH is getting patients in the Heart Failure Clinic three to seven days after being discharged.

“Get them on the medications that they really need to be on, but also would allow them to be connected to other areas of cardiology that they frequently need, such as for defibrillator placement or for advanced imaging techniques that we have here now, like cardiac MRI,” Dr. Brad Rash, Director of Cardiology at Sentara RMH, said.

They also monitor patients’ weight and connect them with nutritionists and dieticians.

Since opening the Heart Failure Clinic on March 1, Dr. Rash said they have been very busy and patients have been benefitting greatly.

“By improving patient outcomes, actually improving patient survival and connecting these folks to other services, such as nutrition, electrophysiology that puts in defibrillators to help prevent sudden death in this population... It really just gives them the access to these services that they really need at the time when they need it the most,” Dr. Rash said.

Discharged patients can be seen at the clinic by being referred by their inpatient physician or the inpatient heart failure nurse navigator.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.