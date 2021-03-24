Advertisement

Some Rockingham County residents could see an increase in water bills

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — About 3,000 residents in Rockingham County could see a slight increase in their water bills come the summer. It’s a proposal being discussed by the county board of supervisors, and at Wednesday’s meeting, they’re asking the public for their opinions on it.

Right now, residents in the county subdivision pay around $44 per month for water and sewer use. The proposed increase is $2.80.

County administrator Stephen King says he doesn’t expect too much public comment since it’s not a huge spike.

“We evaluate those rates every year, ongoing to look at capital costs that we anticipate for home station upgrades for example which is happening right now for line repairs and basic service,” said King.

The county administrator breaks down what the cost covers.

“That expense is based on the actual cost to produce water, treat it, and transport it, and store it, and the cost to collect wastewater, transport it down to Mount Crawford to the planet there and treat it,” said King.

The proposed increases could go into effect July 1. Countryside Sanitary District residents could see a much larger increase, but King says there’s a separate hearing for them.

