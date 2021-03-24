Teacher presents plan for new Montessori school

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors’ Wednesday agenda is hearing a proposed plan for a Montessori school in Mount Crawford called “New Beginnings.”

“New Beginnings” director Crystal Yoder has been teaching at a Montessori school for the past 15 years and said it has been a dream of hers to start her own.

Her plan is to use the indoor space of the building for one large classroom and use the land to create an outdoor playground, a garden, and an outdoor classroom. Yoder said the board went to look at the property and seemed excited.

“Montessori is such an amazing program and such an amazing education and I fell in love with it when I started teaching at a Montessori school years ago in the area,” Yoder said. “There are two wonderful Montessori schools in Harrisonburg city right now that I’ve actually been apart of. This is going to be the first Montessori school opening up in the county, so it broadens that experience and broadens that resource for the area.”

This type of education is like a traditional preschool but with a more student-individualized approach.

“What I’m looking forward to the most with our program is I want to build a community of parents,” she said. “So the families that join our school, I want them to become more of not just parents that just come and drop their kids off in school I want them to become a community that also helps the broader community.”

If approved, she said they plan to be open from September through June.

