Temperatures on the rise and a few more waves of rain

(WHSV) - The first full week of Spring ushers in warmer temperatures and several chances for some rain. The one catch is that overall, it won’t be a lot of measurable rain. Overall rain by the end of week looks to be in the range of about 0.25″-0.50″. So several rain chances but just not much as far as measurable.

WEDNESDAY: High clouds continue this afternoon but there is more thinning, which helps to bump up temperatures. A nice afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

High clouds stick around for the evening with some partial clearing and staying very mild. Temperatures in the 50s after sunset. A fairly pleasant night with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Patchy fog again into Thursday morning. More dense fog along and east of the Blue Ridge.

THURSDAY: Starting out rising into the 50s for the morning with patchy fog. Then some peaks of sunshine for the early part of the day, turning cloudy for the afternoon. A very warm day ahead of our next system, but high temperatures will really start to warm up as we get winds out of the south. Highs in the low 70s, so despite the cloud cover it will be warm. For the afternoon it may be a bit breezy at times for a few areas but the winds will really start to pick up around and after sunset.

Most of the early part of the day will be dry but with with our approaching system, there will be a few waves of rain for the afternoon and into the evening hours. At this point I expect the first wave after about 2pm but plan on after noon in case things come in slightly faster. We may even have a few thunderstorms for the late afternoon.

Turning breezy for the evening and winds continuing to pick up overnight. Gusts 20-35mph at times for most areas. A few waves of rain for the evening but not a washout and it won’t be raining the entire time. Then we should get a bigger batch into the overnight hours before starting to taper off into early Friday. The rain will come with the gusty winds. The highest gusts will be across the Allegheny mountains with gusts to 60mph possible.

Staying mild overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. A very warm but windy spring night!

An approaching system will weaken by the time it gets to our area (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Very warm to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Only a few spotty showers early and then clearing out for the rest of the day. Windy for the day with gusts 20-35mph. The highest gusts will be across the Allegheny mountains with gusts to 60mph possible. The strongest wind will be earlier in the day, and starting to relax late in the afternoon. Turning lighter around sunset.

Clearing out for the afternoon. A very warm day with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Staying pretty clear overnight with the passage of the cold front and temperatures fall into the mid and upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny skies for the day and despite the lower temperatures behind the cold front, it is still going to be quite nice for the day. Highs in the low 70s so a very warm and pleasant day to enjoy outside. We’ll drop back into the lower 40s overnight, but still a pleasant evening.

SUNDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. A system moves through the area today bringing some scattered showers but once again rain looks to be rather limited. Afternoon temperatures still pretty mild as highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 30s, so it will be a chillier night.

MONDAY: A few clouds early will give way to a mostly sunny day ahead. Cooler than the last several days with high temperatures in the mid 50s, but still a pretty nice day as temperatures will be right around seasonal averages. A bit chilly going overnight as temperatures will dip back into the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Chilly to start the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but lots of sunshine ahead. It will be a pleasant afternoon as high temperatures will rebound nicely into the lower 60s. A really great day to enjoy outside if you can.

