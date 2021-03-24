“They become family” | Salvation Army Harrisonburg reports death of shelter resident

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday morning, the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg reported the death of a shelter resident at its shelter on Jefferson St.

Captain Harold Gitau, of the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg, said it was a single incident that occurred sometime during the night of March 23 and the early morning hours of March 24.

Capt. Harold said the resident was found unresponsive in their room when shelter residents would normally head out for the day.

The shelter serves single men and women, as well as families with children, who are in need of help during a time of crisis. Capt. Harold said the shelter works with individuals to help rebuild their lives and they become family.

He said the group is now just praying for the resident’s loved ones.

“The loss of a loved one is not the easiest thing to go through and again the staff who serve here, once they get into our shelters they become a part of us they become family... it’s always hard,” Capt. Harold said.

The shelter will continue to operate normally Wednesday night.

More information on the resident is being withheld out of respect for the family.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.