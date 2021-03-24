Advertisement

I-81 North shut down at MM 283

Affecting all NB lanes. Police are currently directing all traffic off of I-81 at the Woodstock exit.
I-81 NB traffic crash
I-81 NB traffic crash(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREDERICK Co., Va. (WHSV) - We’re following a traffic situation on Interstate 81 reported by VDOT this morning at around 6:45 a.m. VDOT initially reported all northbound lanes were closed from mile marker 291 through 300 because of a diesel spill. They have since moved the closure back to exit 283 (the Woodstock exit).

Northbound traffic is being detoured onto route 11 in Shenandoah County to rejoin I-81 at exit 302 in Frederick County.

The diesel clean up could take several hours.

The backup currently stretches more than 2 miles. VDOT warns drivers to expect lengthy delays.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

