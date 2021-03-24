I-81 North shut down at MM 283

FREDERICK Co., Va. (WHSV) - We’re following a traffic situation on Interstate 81 reported by VDOT this morning at around 6:45 a.m. VDOT initially reported all northbound lanes were closed from mile marker 291 through 300 because of a diesel spill. They have since moved the closure back to exit 283 (the Woodstock exit).

Northbound traffic is being detoured onto route 11 in Shenandoah County to rejoin I-81 at exit 302 in Frederick County.

The diesel clean up could take several hours.

The backup currently stretches more than 2 miles. VDOT warns drivers to expect lengthy delays.

