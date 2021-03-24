VCU administration recommends no tuition increase for third year in a row

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Commonwealth University administration has recommended that there be no tuition increase for undergraduate students for the third year in a row.

Leaders are also recommending a zero percent increase for graduate students, which would be the second time in three years.

When senior leaders presented the fiscal year 2021-22 budget recommendations to the VCU Board of Visitors, recommendations did include an increase of $153 in mandatory fees.

“This includes eliminating the online fee and increasing the technology fee by a net $35. This investment will be applied to more robust technology for learning, teaching and greater access to hardware and software. It also includes increases to the university and health services fees,” a release said.

Under the plan, most in-state undergraduate students enrolled in 15 credits per semester would pay $15,028 in tuition and mandatory fees in the 2021-22 academic year. Tuition and mandatory fees for out-of-state undergraduate students would be $36,366.

“This has been a year unlike any other with numerous financial challenges directly related to the pandemic,” said Karol Kain Gray, senior vice president and chief financial officer for VCU. “Even so, the university remains financially stable and able to carry out its educational and research mission. We are very pleased that for the third year in a row, we recommend a zero percent undergraduate tuition increase. Under public notice requirements, we must provide a range of tuition increases. However, given the economic impact of the pandemic on our students and their families, as well as our focus on affordability and access, we have presented a budget that allows us to freeze undergraduate, graduate and first professional tuition.”

An anticipated 5 percent average merit pool increase for faculty and staff compensation was also in the budget proposal.

“For adjunct faculty, the budget plan includes a 9% increase from $1,100 to $1,200 minimum per credit hour, which represents a 20% increase over the past four years,” a release said.

You can view the full budget proposal, here.

