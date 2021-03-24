Advertisement

Virginia governor to sign legislation ending death penalty

Gov. Ralph Northam is set to sign historic legislation that will put an end to the death...
Gov. Ralph Northam is set to sign historic legislation that will put an end to the death penalty in Virginia, a state with a long and prolific history of carrying out executions.(Source: governor.virginia.gov)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JARRATT, Va. (AP) - Gov. Ralph Northam is set to sign historic legislation that will put an end to the death penalty in Virginia, a state with a long and prolific history of carrying out executions.

Northam scheduled a tour Wednesday of the death chamber at the Greensville Correction Center, then planned to sign the landmark legislation abolishing the death penalty.

The legislation marks a dramatic shift in a state that has executed more people than any other.

Virginia has put to death nearly 1,400 people since its days as a colony. In modern times, Virginia is second only to Texas in the number of executions it has carried out, with 113 since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

Last month, Virginia’s new Democratic majority won a yearslong battle when both the Senate and House of Delegates approved bills to end capital punishment. Virginia has become the 23rd state to abolish the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball captured on security camera
Fireball spotted over the area Sunday night
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming restriction changes.
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming changes in COVID-19 restrictions
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Gov. Northam COVID-19 briefing: things are going well, some restrictions will be eased starting April 1
Authorities responded to a traffic crash Monday night near the intersection of Mt. Clinton Pike...
Helicopter responds to traffic crash in Harrisonburg

Latest News

"She was giggly and bubbly. You couldn't be sad around her." said Lori Olds, the aunt of victim...
A look at the Colorado supermarket mass shooting victims
President Joe Biden talks to pool reporters at the White House on Sunday.
Biden’s disciplined agenda rollout tested by the unexpected
Town of Bridgewater creating a new space for the police department
Bridgewater Police Department prepares for a new headquarters space
The president says there are plans to more rapidly acquire enough vaccines to vaccinate every...
States expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility ahead of Biden's May 1 goal