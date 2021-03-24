Advertisement

WATCH: Texas deputy nearly struck by oncoming 18-wheeler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video Tuesday night featuring a close call for one of its deputies.

The dashcam video seen on Facebook shows a deputy stopped for a wreck. An 18-wheeler speeds into the shot and hits the car, with the deputy jumping out of the way.

The incident happened on U.S. 59 in Wharton County.

“Yet another reason to slow down when you see emergency lights. Very close call this morning for Corporal Fiala and the driver of this vehicle,” said the department in its post.

Copyright 2021 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball captured on security camera
Fireball spotted over the area Sunday night
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming restriction changes.
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming changes in COVID-19 restrictions
Lambert attended the Trump Rally on Jan.6 and said he turned around when he saw people begin to...
Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Gov. Northam COVID-19 briefing: things are going well, some restrictions will be eased starting April 1

Latest News

The pope said Vatican finances have been marked by several years of deficit, with the pandemic...
Pope cuts pay for cardinals, clerics, nuns
A tanker blocking the Suez Canal ran aground after 40-knot winds and a sandstorm.
Satellite imagery: Stuck megaship blocks Suez Canal
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, a mother and daughter receive a COVID-19 vaccination...
US outlook improving as vaccinations rise and deaths fall
Ingenuity will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet no sooner than...
NASA’s Mars helicopter prepares for first flight
NASA prepares for Mars helicopter flight