Advertisement

Waynesboro High School Key Club holding annual ‘Pennies for Patients’ fundraiser

(WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro High School’s Key Club is holding its annual “Pennies for Patients” fundraiser, and is asking for the public’s help to reach its goal of $1,000 by April 20.

The fundraiser campaign benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and the funds will be used for blood cancer research and patient support services.

Donations are accepted online on the school’s fundraising page, and cash and checks made payable to Waynesboro HS Key Club with the memo “For Leukemia and Lymphoma Society” are also accepted.

To make an online donation, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball captured on security camera
Fireball spotted over the area Sunday night
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming restriction changes.
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming changes in COVID-19 restrictions
Lambert attended the Trump Rally on Jan.6 and said he turned around when he saw people begin to...
Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Gov. Northam COVID-19 briefing: things are going well, some restrictions will be eased starting April 1

Latest News

This Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo shows Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam at the Governor's...
Bill aims to fix unemployment issues laid bare by pandemic
All men arrested are pictured alphabetically right to left, top to bottom.
Police: 20 people arrested for soliciting sex from minors online, social media in Chesterfield
I-81 NB traffic crash
UPDATE: I-81 reopens in Shenandoah, Frederick Co. following diesel spill
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor makes announcements regarding color code map, summer camps and live music events