Waynesboro High School Key Club holding annual ‘Pennies for Patients’ fundraiser

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro High School’s Key Club is holding its annual “Pennies for Patients” fundraiser, and is asking for the public’s help to reach its goal of $1,000 by April 20.

The fundraiser campaign benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and the funds will be used for blood cancer research and patient support services.

Donations are accepted online on the school’s fundraising page, and cash and checks made payable to Waynesboro HS Key Club with the memo “For Leukemia and Lymphoma Society” are also accepted.

