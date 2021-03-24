Advertisement

West Virginia to target young people for vaccinations

By Cuneyt Dil and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s coronavirus vaccination campaign will turn to young people after giving shots to most senior citizens.

The new strategy to focus on shots for residents aged 16 to 29 comes after officials said there’s an increase in doses.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice said more than 70% of residents aged 65 and over are at least partially vaccinated. He said the state’s focus could now begin shifting to high school and college students and other young adults.

The state will also devote doses for a new initiative to vaccinate employees on-site at businesses.

