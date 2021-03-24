Final remaining tree sitter removed from MVP site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office, the final remaining tree sitter has been removed from the site.

The Virginia State Police worked from a crane-suspended basket to safely remove the man from the “sleeping dragon” and the tree. He was checked by medics after being lowered to the ground. The sheriff’s office said he received no injuries during the extraction.

The man will be taken before the magistrate and any additional arrest information will be updated when available.

EARLIER: Crews in Montgomery County are continuing work Wednesday to remove the remaining tree sitter at the site on Yellow Finch Lane.

Law enforcement worked Tuesday to negotiate with the tree sitters, who have been protesting the building of the Mountain Valley Pipeline for more than two years. One tree sitter, a 23-year-old woman from Vermont, was arrested Tuesday. One more remains on the site.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said negotiators continue to encourage the man to come down on his own, and that crews would continue working through the day Wednesday for a safe removal. The sheriff’s office said overnight rain and fog have made the work site messy, but they are able to work slowly and with more caution toward a safe removal.

The intersection at Cove Hollow Road remains blocked to the public, except those who live in the area.

