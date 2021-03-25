33 years at Channel 3: Bob Corso reflects on career at WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After 33 years of broadcasting the news on WHSV-TV, Bob Corso is retiring and will anchor his last newscast on Friday night, March 26.

Corso joined the Harrisonburg-based television station in 1988 and has worn many hats in the newsroom over the years: reporter, producer, assignment desk editor, news anchor, weather anchor and sportscaster. For the last 20 years, Corso has been a fixture on WHSV News at 6 and the host of his “1on1” interview segments.

Earlier this month, Corso announced his plans to retire.

Days before his final broadcast, he spoke on 1on1 with WHSV’s Kyle Rogers about his three decades on-the-air in the Shenandoah Valley.

“Why now?” Rogers asked Corso about his retirement.

“Well, I really wanted to spend more time with my family, and not only that, but with COVID, it actually transition-wise seemed like a good time because, for the last year, I have not been at the station either.”

Corso, who turned 65 last August, said recently, he began thinking about retirement and doing other things.

Even though Corso is a television news fixture in the Shenandoah Valley, being a broadcast journalist was not his first career.

The Alexandria native moved to Arizona where he spent almost a decade working in men’s fashion sales. However, when a crossroads came in his career, Corso decided to give broadcasting a chance.

“I guess the bug was always there,” Corso said about working in television. “But I didn’t know it because I talked myself out of it.” However, Corso said maybe he had more confidence when he got older, so he gave TV a try and got his opportunity at WHSV-TV.

Corso said he stayed with WHSV-TV for his journalism career because it seemed like he was doing a different job often, so the work never became stagnant. After all, he held many different positions including a weekend sportscaster, which Corso said, is the hardest job in the building.

Corso hosted 1on1 interviews where he interviewed the likes of politicians, experts, newsmakers and ordinary people. The segment allowed him to dive deeper into a topic and issue for several minutes at a time.

“I purposely tried to make them have a lot of variety because I think people enjoyed different things and there’s so many different people here in the valley that have stories to tell, that have expertise to share, that you really do provide a variety to hear those people’s stories,” Corso said.

By our calculations, Corso performed more than 3,000 interviews.

One of Corso’s most memorable stories was doing a 1on1 interview with a Harrisonburg man who survived the Virginia Tech massacre in 2007. Corso said he’d make calls on the anniversary hoping to share Gil Colman’s story and after five years, Colman agreed to share his experience of survival.

“Powerful story,” Corso said reflecting on that interview.

While not delivering the headlines from the anchor chair, Corso is a fan-favorite at the Rockingham County Fair.

Every year, he’d take viewers to the event and highlight the different events, vendors and people the fair had to offer.

From singing on the air with entertainers to being a passenger in the demo derby, Corso said he had a lot of fun with those live shots by engaging with his guests and enjoying the moment on the air.

“The Rockingham County Fair is such a great event,” he said. “It’s such good wholesome fun.”

Over the years, Corso has gained loyalty, trust and respect from colleagues and viewers for his work in journalism.

“I’m definitely glad I stuck around,” Corso said. “It’s a great place to settle down and raise a family.”

He and his wife Suzanne, a professor at James Madison University, have two daughters.

Corso said he’s proud of the work he accomplished at WHSV-TV.

“I feel like I made a difference. I hope I made a difference,” Corso said. “Our goal is to inform people. We’re just doing our jobs. But I think, not just me personally, but the work we do here at TV-3 I think is a valuable asset to have in a community.”

“I do want to tell people thanks,” Corso said as he prepares to sign-off. “Thank you for watching us for all these years, watching me for 33 years on TV-3.”

Corso will co-anchor WHSV News at 6 for the final time on Friday, March 26.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.