Advertisement

Augusta County Board of Supervisors vote to move forward with Verona Pedestrian Improvement Project

The sidewalk would run along Laurel Hill Road between the railroad and Lodge Lane. | Credit: WHSV
The sidewalk would run along Laurel Hill Road between the railroad and Lodge Lane. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Board of Supervisors votes to move forward on the Verona Pedestrian Improvement Project.

The goal of the project is to provide ADA compliant sidewalks along Laurel Hill Rd. and Lee Hwy. in Verona.

The board voted Wednesday night in favor of the county administrator entering into a project agreement with the Timmons Group for construction of this project.

The agreement is only for the first segment of the improvements, which will connect the existing sidewalk west of the Shenandoah Valley Railroad to the park and ride on Lodge Ln. This part of the project is expected to cost over $135,000, and construction is set to begin this year.

“The next step is to develop a bid package, advertise for bids, which we would like to do this summer and then construction we would want to do this fall. It’s estimated a 13-week construction period,” Doug Wolfe, County Engineer and Project Manager said.

Minor traffic impacts are expected throughout the project, but no detours are anticipated.

The second segment of the project, on Route 11, will run from Staunton and connect to the Augusta County Government Center. The application for construction funding of that part will be discussed later this year.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lambert attended the Trump Rally on Jan.6 and said he turned around when he saw people begin to...
Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming restriction changes.
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming changes in COVID-19 restrictions
All men arrested are pictured alphabetically right to left, top to bottom.
Police: 20 people arrested for soliciting sex from minors online, social media in Chesterfield
File image
Resident of Salvation Army of Harrisonburg Emergency Shelter dies overnight
I-81 NB traffic crash
UPDATE: I-81 reopens in Shenandoah, Frederick Co. following diesel spill

Latest News

JMU Football Opponent Report: at William & Mary
JMU Football Opponent Report: at William & Mary
EMU baseball defeats Bridgewater in Spotts' return
EMU baseball defeats Bridgewater in Spotts' return
Augusta County Board of Supervisors vote to move forward with Verona Pedestrian Improvement...
Augusta County Board of Supervisors vote to move forward with Verona Pedestrian Improvement Project
Evening weather forecast 3/24/2021
Evening weather forecast 3/24/2021
JMU announces plans for in-person Fall 2021 semester
JMU announces plans for in-person Fall 2021 semester