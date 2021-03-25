Augusta County Board of Supervisors vote to move forward with Verona Pedestrian Improvement Project

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Board of Supervisors votes to move forward on the Verona Pedestrian Improvement Project.

The goal of the project is to provide ADA compliant sidewalks along Laurel Hill Rd. and Lee Hwy. in Verona.

The board voted Wednesday night in favor of the county administrator entering into a project agreement with the Timmons Group for construction of this project.

The agreement is only for the first segment of the improvements, which will connect the existing sidewalk west of the Shenandoah Valley Railroad to the park and ride on Lodge Ln. This part of the project is expected to cost over $135,000, and construction is set to begin this year.

“The next step is to develop a bid package, advertise for bids, which we would like to do this summer and then construction we would want to do this fall. It’s estimated a 13-week construction period,” Doug Wolfe, County Engineer and Project Manager said.

Minor traffic impacts are expected throughout the project, but no detours are anticipated.

The second segment of the project, on Route 11, will run from Staunton and connect to the Augusta County Government Center. The application for construction funding of that part will be discussed later this year.

