EMU defeats Bridgewater in Spotts’ return

The Eastern Mennonite University baseball team earned a 16-7 win over ODAC rival Bridgewater...
The Eastern Mennonite University baseball team earned a 16-7 win over ODAC rival Bridgewater College Wednesday evening at the EMU Baseball Field.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite University baseball team earned a 16-7 win over ODAC rival Bridgewater College Wednesday evening at the EMU Baseball Field.

The Royals racked up 13 hits, worked 10 walks, and took advantage of seven Bridgewater errors. Shortstop Brett Lindsay finished the game 4-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored.

Thursday’s matchup between the longtime rivals marked their first meeting since the 2019 season. EMU and Bridgewater were scheduled to play in 2020 but the season was cut short due to COVID-19. Bridgewater head coach Ben Spotts coached against his former team for the first time Thursday. Spotts, who is in his second season at Bridgewater, served as EMU head coach for seven seasons before joining the Eagles.

EMU improves to 3-2 Overall (3-2 ODAC) while Bridgewater drops to 4-3 Overall (3-2 ODAC). Both teams are scheduled to hit the road for doubleheaders on Saturday, the Royals at Lynchburg while the Eagles visit Ferrum.

