Expect delays on I-81 in Augusta County, southbound lanes closed

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash that happened on I-81 in Augusta County at mile marker 221.4.

VDOT reports the southbound left shoulder, left lane, right lane and entrance ramp are closed. Motorists can expect delays of four and a half miles.

Traffic backups on I-64W are approximately two miles.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.