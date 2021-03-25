Advertisement

Expect delays on I-81 in Augusta County, southbound lanes closed

A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 221.4 has closed both southbound lanes and a...
A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 221.4 has closed both southbound lanes and a nearby entrance ramp.(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash that happened on I-81 in Augusta County at mile marker 221.4.

VDOT reports the southbound left shoulder, left lane, right lane and entrance ramp are closed. Motorists can expect delays of four and a half miles.

Traffic backups on I-64W are approximately two miles.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

