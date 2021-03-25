Grant making its way to Virginia localities to assist with pandemic recovery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development aims to help low and moderate-income Virginians make it through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Community Development Block Grant is meant to help small cities, towns, and rural counties with pandemic-recovery needs.

“The new round of funding just became available within the last week or so, and we’re looking to see some additional small business housing assistance and food security applications coming in from localities across the state,” Virginia Dept. of Housing and Community Development Director Erik Johnston said.

Eligible localities should submit a letter of interest describing the project need to Matthew Weaver at matthew.weaver@dhcd.virginia.gov.

