Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Co-Op to hold celebration for store expansion next month

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Co-Op, which turns 10 years old this year, is celebrating its store expansion from April 25 through May 1.

According to a press release from the Friendly City Food Co-Op, the co-op has been under construction to add over 2,000 square feet of space to the store.

During the week of celebration, the co-op will host giveaways, free samples, social media and in-store contests with prizes, outdoor kids’ activities, a special after-hours store tour for owner-lenders and more.

Some local producers, including Shirley’s Popcorn, Chestnut Ridge Coffee Roasters, Farmstead Ferments, Autumn Olive Farms and Shenandoah Spice Company, will be creating new products for the celebration.

There will also be a video tour of the store for those who are unable to come at this time.

