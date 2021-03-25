HPD reports individual in custody after barricade situation at Motel 6
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) say an individual is in custody after they barricaded themselves inside a room at the Motel 6 off of South Main Street in Harrisonburg.
Per an update from officials, police responded to the area to locate a man who had an active emergency custody order. Police say when they arrived at Motel 6, the man barricaded himself in a room with a knife.
The standoff lasted for several hours.
Officials say HPD had been in communication with the individual in the room and had asked them to stand away from the room in question.
