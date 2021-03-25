Advertisement

It’s Elton John’s birthday and he’s got rare music for fans

Six deep cuts have been made available on streaming and digital formats for the first time,...
Six deep cuts have been made available on streaming and digital formats for the first time, including the tune “Scarecrow,” which began Elton John’s legendary songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin in 1967.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John is celebrating his 74th birthday on Thursday — and he’s sending fans a very rare present.

Six deep cuts have been made available on streaming and digital formats for the first time, including the tune “Scarecrow,” which began John’s legendary songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin in 1967.

The other songs are: “Holiday Inn,” “Keep It a Mystery,” “Smokestack Children,” “Two of a Kind” and “Conquer the Sun.”

“Scarecrow” marks the first time Elton put his music to Taupin’s lyrics. “‘Scarecrow’ will always have a very special place in my heart, and I know that Bernie feels the same way too. It’s the song that started it all,” John said in a press release.

The six songs will be added to the digital version of the collection “Elton: Jewel Box,” which was first released in November and contains more than 100 rare songs spanning 1965 to 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lambert attended the Trump Rally on Jan.6 and said he turned around when he saw people begin to...
Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming restriction changes.
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming changes in COVID-19 restrictions
All men arrested are pictured alphabetically right to left, top to bottom.
Police: 20 people arrested for soliciting sex from minors online, social media in Chesterfield
File image
Resident of Salvation Army of Harrisonburg Emergency Shelter dies overnight
I-81 NB traffic crash
UPDATE: I-81 reopens in Shenandoah, Frederick Co. following diesel spill

Latest News

Officials responded to a house fire early Thursday morning in Stuarts Draft.
One dead, another injured in early morning fire in Stuarts Draft
FILE - In this May 18, 2020, file photo, Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith speaks with supporters...
New Jersey gym owner offers free memberships to unvaccinated people
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
FILE - Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science...
Buttigieg pitches infrastructure needs to divided Congress
The CDC is turning down a cruise industry request to lift its no-sail order, which was issued...
CDC refuses to lift no-sail order for cruise lines