JMU to have 30% capacity at Bridgeforth Stadium

Nearly 7,500 spectators will soon be able to watch the James Madison football team at Bridgeforth Stadium during the FCS spring season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Nearly 7,500 spectators will soon be able to watch the James Madison football team at Bridgeforth Stadium during the FCS spring season.

JMU announced Wednesday it will host 30% capacity crowds at Bridgeforth Stadium after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam eased some coronavirus restrictions Tuesday. Bridgeforth Stadium has a capacity of 24,877. 30% capacity results in approximately 7,463 spectators. The new guidelines go into effect on April 1.

In a statement posted to its website, James Madison Athletics says, “This increase also provides more ticket availability for JMU students and Duke Club members.” JMU says public tickets sales are not expected to occur during the spring season.

JMU is currently scheduled to have one more, regular-season home game during the spring season. The Dukes are slated to host Elon Saturday, April 10 for a 4 p.m. kickoff. However, it is possible to Dukes could play a previously postponed game on Saturday, April 17 before the FCS Playoffs begin the following weekend (April 23-25).

According to HERO Sports, the NCAA has capped attendance for FCS Playoff games at 25%.

JMU is currently 3-0 overall and ranked as the No. 1 FCS team in the country. The Dukes are scheduled to visit William & Mary for a 1 p.m. kickoff this Saturday.

