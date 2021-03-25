Advertisement

Kids seen on video inside chimpanzee exhibit at Texas zoo

By KVIA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A zoo in Texas says it has taken action after video showing two children breaching the barricade of the chimpanzee exhibit made the rounds online.

A video taken at the El Paso Zoo shows two young children past a protective fence in the chimpanzee exhibit over the weekend. The children’s parents are assumed of letting the incident happen.

Neither the children nor any animals were injured.

The zoo director, Joe Montisano, says they have taken action, so an incident like this won’t happen again.

“I’ve got my people… taking a look at that area of fencing. Maybe we need to increase that a little bit or make it a little taller. It’s really hard to protect the animals from the people and people from the animals all the time,” Montisano said.

The zoo has two security guards patrolling the area at all times. If the children had been seen entering the exhibit, the family could have faced legal trouble.

“But if security or the staff would have observed them, they would’ve been banned from the park, and we would have filed trespassing charges as well,” Montisano said.

