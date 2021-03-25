Advertisement

Local colleges host virtual Walk for Hope

Walk for Hope
Walk for Hope(walk for hope)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past nine years, local colleges have come together to host an annual Walk for Hope event.

Kelly Jones is one of the event organizers, representing Blue Ridge Community College. She says, the event is about raising awareness and hope around depression and suicide.

“It helps people realize they’re not the only ones that have these struggles, and that there are a lot of good resources to get help. So not to be silent and struggle alone but to reach out to somebody,” Jones said.

Students and community members from Blue Ridge Community College, Bridgewater College, JMU and EMU usually meet at one campus for the walk. This year, it is being held virtually. Organizers are encouraging the community to take a two-mile walk this Saturday, March 27, 2021.

“Getting out and walking with your friends and family, that’s always a good thing,” said Jones. “Being outside if you can is always a help, it helps me feel better. But then you know, reach out to anyone you know who might be struggling, or somebody, just let them know you’re thinking of them.”

Jones says there will also be a guest speaker video by Dave Urso, and mental health resources posted on each college’s Facebook page at noon.

