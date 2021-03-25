Advertisement

Maine school shares online curriculum rooted in outdoors

A look at whether the model can make up for learning lost to the pandemic.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Bucksport High School’s Denise Michaud Smith learned to adapt her life science classes to an online experience. But she says nature’s big picture doesn’t neatly fit on a student’s screen.

“It’s much more difficult because they’re not using all of their senses,” Smith said. “You’re obviously not covering it as deeply as you would in a hands-on experience.”

Her school’s moved to hybrid classes, but that still limits classwork to the classroom.

150 miles down the Maine coast, a nature education center is trying to reconnect students with the outside world with another online class.

“The online is the starting point not the destination,” said Drew Dumsch from The Ecology School.

The Ecology School offers a web curriculum as seed for students before they see, touch, smell and ultimately learn in their backyard, local park, or forest. The lesson plans are a pandemic offshoot from the school’s usual student and teacher programming at their eco-friendly, no tech allowed campus.

“We really wanted to take that terrific work that’s been done in Maine for years and scale it nationally,” said Tara Carraro from Nestlé Waters North America.

Spokespeople for long-time partner Poland Springs said it’s a refreshing approach that can reach students around the world even after in-person visits resume.

“I think this is a pretty good opportunity for kids,” said Michaud Smith.

After doing her homework, Michaud Smith gave the curriculum high marks but did highlight two challenges. Digitally disadvantaged students won’t be able to connect online. In-person field trips may possible soon, but pandemic-strained budgets will likely need more time to recover.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lambert attended the Trump Rally on Jan.6 and said he turned around when he saw people begin to...
Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming restriction changes.
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming changes in COVID-19 restrictions
All men arrested are pictured alphabetically right to left, top to bottom.
Police: 20 people arrested for soliciting sex from minors online, social media in Chesterfield
File image
Resident of Salvation Army of Harrisonburg Emergency Shelter dies overnight
I-81 NB traffic crash
UPDATE: I-81 reopens in Shenandoah, Frederick Co. following diesel spill

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
FILE - Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science...
Buttigieg pitches infrastructure needs to divided Congress
The CDC is turning down a cruise industry request to lift its no-sail order, which was issued...
CDC refuses to lift no-sail order for cruise lines
Investigators are seeking a motive as a community picks up the pieces after a mass shooting in...
Colorado shooting suspect makes his 1st court appearance
Harrisonburg police say an individual is in custody after they barricaded themselves in a room...
HPD reports individual in custody after barricade situation at Motel 6