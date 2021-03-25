Advertisement

Meal pick-ups to change once K-8 Harrisonburg students return to class

HCPS staff, teachers, and community volunteers help distribute free meals at Keister Elementary...
HCPS staff, teachers, and community volunteers help distribute free meals at Keister Elementary School on Oct. 13.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Tuesday, the Harrisonburg City School Board decided all K-8 students will have the opportunity to return to in-person instruction four days a week on April 26.

With more students headed back to class next month, there will be changes to the free meals program offered to children because many will be able to receive their breakfast and lunch in-person at school.

Leading up to April 26, Tuesday’s meal pick-up will continue at all locations and Wednesday’s meal delivery routes will continue normally.

After April 26, meal pick-ups will be held at Harrisonburg High School only for virtual students. Wednesday delivery routes will be discontinued, but Andrea Early, the Director of School Nutrition, said they can still help families in need.

“For any students who can’t get to Harrisonburg High School to pick up a meal on Tuesday, we’ll figure out how to work with our volunteers to get those meals delivered for those virtual learners that might lack transportation,” Early said.

HCPS is still working to survey parents on their learning preferences. Once they know how many students plan to continue learning virtually, Early said they will share more information on meal pick-ups and deliveries with those families.

