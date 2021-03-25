Advertisement

New Jersey gym owner offers free memberships to unvaccinated people

FILE - In this May 18, 2020, file photo, Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith speaks with supporters...
FILE - In this May 18, 2020, file photo, Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith speaks with supporters outside his gym in Bellmawr, N.J.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLMAWR, N.J. (Gray News) - A New Jersey gym owner who gained notoriety for resisting shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic claims he will give away free gym memberships to those who choose not to get a vaccine for the virus.

The Atilis Gym Bellmawr owner Ian Smith tweeted Tuesday he would offer the deal after Krispy Kreme announced it was offering a free glazed doughnut for anyone who shows a vaccination card.

Smith’s announcement led to a mixed reaction, as some criticized what they feel is encouraging the further spread of the virus. Some of his supporters have backed his continued resistance to state regulations.

The owner gained attention in 2020 for defying state orders to have gyms closed. His supporters have raised nearly $500,000 toward legal fees through an online fundraiser.

NJ.com reported in December that New Jersey is looking to collect $124,000 in fines from the gym. Smith said he refused to pay the state.

Smith has also been outspoken against New Jersey’s mask mandates.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests social distancing, wearing masks and proper handwashing as steps to stop the spread of COVID-19. The CDC’s new guidelines state it is safe for those who are fully vaccinated to gather indoors with others who have also received the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lambert attended the Trump Rally on Jan.6 and said he turned around when he saw people begin to...
Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming restriction changes.
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming changes in COVID-19 restrictions
All men arrested are pictured alphabetically right to left, top to bottom.
Police: 20 people arrested for soliciting sex from minors online, social media in Chesterfield
File image
Resident of Salvation Army of Harrisonburg Emergency Shelter dies overnight
Police were called to a domestic dispute Wednesday night in Waynesboro.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after hourslong standoff in Waynesboro

Latest News

The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground...
Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal
The Supreme Court justices are meeting in private Friday to discuss adding new cases to their...
Guns are on Supreme Court’s agenda days after mass shootings
People view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court: More police excessive force suits can go forward
President Joe Biden talks to pool reporters at the White House on Sunday.
LIVE: Biden, in first press conference, to raise vaccine goal to 200 million shots in 100 days
Olive Garden
Workers at Olive Garden, related chains to get pay raise, bonus