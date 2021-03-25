One dead, another injured in early morning fire in Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — Officials say one person is dead and another is severely injured after an early morning fire that happened in Stuarts Draft on Thursday, March 25.

Fire crews responded to the call at 6:18 a.m. on Thursday. The fire was at a home off of Stuarts Draft Highway.

Officials with Augusta County Fire and Rescue say the flames were visible when they arrived. Two brothers were living in the home.

According to Chief David Nichols, one of the men got out and was taken to Augusta Health, then to VCU Health for treatment. His condition is unknown. The other man was unresponsive inside.

Firefighters say they pulled the unresponsive man from the home, but he died at the scene. State police are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

