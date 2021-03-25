Staunton City Council discuss possible real property tax rate change at meeting

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to Thursday’s meeting agenda, Staunton City Council is preparing their budget for 2022 and that may include a change in the real property tax rate.

City officials said the total assessed value of all real property in the city equals more than $2.6 billion with a 8.79% increase over 2020.

“The taxable assessed value increased more than 10% over 2020. Total property values, excluding assessments due to new construction or improvements, increased 9.36% over 2020,” the agenda states.

While the Staunton City Council is not expected to make any decisions on the budget or tax rates on Thursday night but they will be listening to community members on their thoughts during a public hearing.

“It is merely to get their opinion and to hear the concerns of the citizens because this is their budget. At the end of the day come April 22, the city council will be approving this budget,” Mayor Andrea Oakes explained in a phone interview.

Oakes said Thursday’s meeting is just the beginning to finalizing next year’s budget.

“It is just what the city manager and the chief financial officer, together have felt that the best amount to be able to properly run the city and give our citizens a comfortable way of life,” she added.

Staunton City Council meetings are streamed on the city’s website and can be accessed by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.