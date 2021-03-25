Strong microburst hits Texas town near Austin Monday night
Bertram, Tx. - Check out this storm damage from Bertram, Texas Monday night which is near Austin.
At least one building collapsed and several other businesses were damaged. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Looking at these images, you may think this was from a tornado.
According to the National Weather Service from Austin/San Antonio, this was not a tornado that caused damage. This was from straight line winds. So how can that be determined?
There are elements in radar that can help identify wind direction within a storm. The town was damaged from a strong microburst. The National Weather Service estimates the powerful straight line winds at about 75 mph.
A strong line of storms passed through the area around 10:00 pm local time. A zoom-in on the storm shows a strong signature of damaging winds about to approach the town of Bertram.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.