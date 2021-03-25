Strong microburst hits Texas town near Austin Monday night

Bertram, Tx. - Check out this storm damage from Bertram, Texas Monday night which is near Austin.

At least one building collapsed and several other businesses were damaged. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Looking at these images, you may think this was from a tornado.

According to the National Weather Service from Austin/San Antonio, this was not a tornado that caused damage. This was from straight line winds. So how can that be determined?

📸: Significant storm damage in Bertram, Texas, after a microburst with straight-line winds up 75 mph hit parts of the city. https://t.co/WbjHFtwbTW pic.twitter.com/uonNpedGYk — ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2021

There are elements in radar that can help identify wind direction within a storm. The town was damaged from a strong microburst. The National Weather Service estimates the powerful straight line winds at about 75 mph.

A Storm Survey found straight-line wind damage in Bertram. This graphic shows the anatomy of a microburst. The hook echo took on a bowing appearance indicative of straight-line winds which matched the damage pattern. Other features are also explained.https://t.co/vJ9Q0bqebX pic.twitter.com/p3AHUejdHX — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) March 23, 2021

A strong line of storms passed through the area around 10:00 pm local time. A zoom-in on the storm shows a strong signature of damaging winds about to approach the town of Bertram.

