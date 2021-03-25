Advertisement

Superintendent: Proposed funding cuts from Shenandoah County could impact schools

Shenandoah County Schools superintendent Mark Johnston said a proposed funding from the county...
Shenandoah County Schools superintendent Mark Johnston said a proposed funding from the county could have an impact on students, teachers and school activities.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There will be a public hearing next month about possible budget cuts impacting funding for Shenandoah County Schools.

Last week, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors announced a plan to cut its allocation of $2.7 million dollars and according to school superintendent Dr. Mark Johnston, losing that money will impact a wide range of areas. Without that money from the county, it could impact matching funds from the state.

In a presentation given to the school board during a work session Tuesday, Johnston said programs with lower student-involvement could be slashed should the money be gone.

In addition, he said stipends paid to school staff in charge of after-school programming or coaching would no longer be available.

According to Johnston, teachers could also lose out on a 5% pay raise and the division could also lose even more money from the state which would have helped pay for the raise.

“The principals are receiving more and more referrals, reference forms from teachers who are looking to leave and I would urge them to please hold on,” Johnston said.

Johnston told WHSV he’s keeping an eye out over how much money the school division will get from the federal American Rescue Plan. He estimates the school division should receive more than $7,000,000 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues but is still unsure on what requirements may change that amount.

As Johnston expresses concern, he said he’s also reached out to Shenandoah County supervisors to explain how the cut from funding on their end could have snowball effect throughout the schools.

“The information seems to resonate with them,” Johnston said. “I think they’re understanding it so I remain hopeful that they will reconsider that decision to slash our budget,” Johnston said.

While the cuts remain a proposal, nothing is set in stone just yet.

A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School on April 1. By April 13, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors could officially adopt it.

