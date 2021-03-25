Advertisement

Suspect arrested after hourslong standoff in Waynesboro

Police were called to a domestic dispute Wednesday night in Waynesboro.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man in Waynesboro was taken into custody early Thursday morning after an hourslong standoff.

Waynesboro Police were called to the 200 block of S. Winchester Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a possible domestic situation.

According to police, a female had left the scene before officers arrived and a male was found to be barricaded inside of the apartment. Officers determined the male inside had an outstanding warrant against him out of Augusta County for violating a court order.

Around 10:20 p.m., SWAT arrived and negotiations began.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody at 12:45 a.m.

No word yet on whether any additional charges will be filed.

