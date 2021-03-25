Timberville woman beats COVID-19 after almost four months in the hospital

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Kathy Cubbage went into the hospital on December 5, 2020. After 110 days at Sentara RMH battling COVID-19, she is finally being released.

“If it wouldn’t be for God and my family and my church body, I wouldn’t be here today,” Cubbage told WHSV from her hospital bed.

Cubbage is 55 years old.

“I don’t remember getting COVID or nothing,” Cubbage said.

Today, we celebrate Kathy Ann Cubbage. She was admitted to our Progressive Care Unit...

The nurses at Sentara RMH describe her story as nothing less than a miracle

“She has had some very touch and go moments. Seeing how much the hospital, how much work we put in, how much work she’s put in because if she didn’t put in work, I don’t think anything we would have done would have worked either, " McKayla Gill, a nursing care partner at Sentara, explained.

“They coded me six times in [the] ICU,” Cubbage added.

“She has been a soldier, she is leaving in such a good condition, way better than I thought she ever would,” Jack Campbell, a registered nurse at Sentara, said.

Cubbage says many did not think she was going to make it. But on Thursday, she began the journey home.

“Can’t wait to get back to like it used to be,” she said.

Cubbage will be spending some time at a nursing facility in New Market before going home.

“When you got God on your side, that means a lot,” she added.

Jasmine Campbell, Cubbage’s niece, started a GoFundMe to support her on road to recovery. Click here to donate.

