Tornado damage already confirmed in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WBMA) - According to the National Weather Service, a large tornado touched down just southwest of Birmingham, Alabama Thursday afternoon.

The Pelham Police Department said the twisted ripped through their city’s civic complex and the Crosscreek community.

In nearby Helena, there are also reports of major damage, with high winds knocking out phone line and power for thousands of customers.

Dangerous tornado warned storm south of Birmingham. Tornado Warning in effect for parts of Jefferson and Shelby counties until 2 PM. Please take shelter immediately if you live near Helena. pic.twitter.com/5T1IEVd1Nw — Hunter Williams (@Hunt_Wx) March 25, 2021

The potential severe weather threat Thursday goes far beyond the Birmingham Area.

The National Weather Service said more than 50 million people are at risk of strong storms through Thursday night. The severe weather risk extends from the central Gulf Coast through the Ohio River Valley.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.