Tornado damage already confirmed in Alabama

By WBMA
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WBMA) - According to the National Weather Service, a large tornado touched down just southwest of Birmingham, Alabama Thursday afternoon.

The Pelham Police Department said the twisted ripped through their city’s civic complex and the Crosscreek community.

In nearby Helena, there are also reports of major damage, with high winds knocking out phone line and power for thousands of customers.

The potential severe weather threat Thursday goes far beyond the Birmingham Area.

The National Weather Service said more than 50 million people are at risk of strong storms through Thursday night. The severe weather risk extends from the central Gulf Coast through the Ohio River Valley.

